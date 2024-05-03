Mt. Tabor Park has been named as a 2024 Spotlight site by prominent environmental advocacy group, Leave No Trace. The Spotlight program is the newest educational offering from the organization and Mt. Tabor Park is the only Oregon park, and one of just 24 nationally, selected to receive the honor.
“The goal of the Spotlight project is to raise awareness and implement research-based solutions to protect Mt. Tabor Park,” says Portland’s Vibrant Communities Commissioner Dan Ryan. “It’s an important natural resource that must be cared for and preserved for years to come, and we appreciate the help of the Leave No Trace Spotlight program.” Leave No Trace principles include: know before you go; take your trash and pick up pet poop; leave what you find; keep wildlife wild; stick to trails; and be considerate of others and share our trails.
“We look forward to working with dedicated groups such as the Friends of Mt. Tabor, the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association and several other community partners,” says Portland Parks and Recreation (PP&R) Director Adena Long. “Our park rangers have enjoyed a long partnership with Leave No Trace, and we’re all excited about this current effort.” Since 2016, rangers have been implementing Leave No Trace principles.
“The Spotlight program is an amazing way to highlight the power of community and the difference people can make when they unite to protect the outdoors,” says Dana Watts, Executive Director of Leave No Trace. “The Spotlight program at Mt. Tabor Park encourages Portlanders to protect and celebrate nature.”
A Subaru/Leave No Trace traveling team will be at the park Thursday, May 9-Saturday, May 11. They’ll work with PP&R, community members, local organizations, land agencies and park rangers on natural area restoration, Leave No Trace stewardship and more. Check out the full Mt. Tabor Spotlight event schedule, at and mark your calendars to learn and participate in a stewardship project.
Mt. Tabor Park Named as a Spotlight Site
Mt. Tabor Park has been named as a 2024 Spotlight site by prominent environmental advocacy group, Leave No Trace. The Spotlight program is the newest educational offering from the organization and Mt. Tabor Park is the only Oregon park, and one of just 24 nationally, selected to receive the honor.