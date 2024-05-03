New Bus-Only Signal at SE Intersection

In partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), TriMet is making it easier for buses to move through intersections and past heavy traffic. That means riders can reach their destination faster on the bus than they would by driving.
A bus-only signal has been installed at the intersection of SE Hawthorne Blvd. and 11th Ave. The signal is part of a network of recent improvements on the SE Hawthorne Blvd. and Madison St. couplet, benefiting four popular bus lines.
The new system saves riders in this corridor nearly 30 seconds, on average, every time they go by bus. The time saving is made possible by using cutting-edge technology that reduces the amount of time buses have to wait at red lights. Powered by artificial intelligence, transit signal priority is changing the game for bus travel on Portland’s east side.
With transit signal priority, traffic signals get an automated alert when a bus is approaching. This changes the timing of the light, giving the bus a green light to proceed. Seven signals along SE Hawthorne Blvd./Madison St. have now been improved with this technology. The signals communicate with buses and each other using a cloud-based network to keep buses on the move.
A bus-only signal can allow buses to safely proceed after the light turns red for other vehicles, or give them the go-ahead before the light turns green for everyone else. This allows TriMet’s buses to move ahead of the traffic flow and better serve the stop at SE 12th Ave.
The signal is designed with safety in mind. Having two identical sets of lights, one for buses and one for everyone else, would be confusing. Instead, the bus-only signal displays simple icons. Whether the main light is green, yellow or red, bus operators can see the icon displayed by the bus-only signal and know whether to stop or go.
Altogether, transit signal priority means riders spend less time sitting in traffic and buses arrive on time more often. These new signals build on the success of the transit signal priority of TriMet’s Frequent Express line, FX2-Division, where up to six minutes are saved in each direction, as well as Rose Lanes along SE Division St. There are 57 traffic signals in this network, including 11 bus-only signals along SE Division St. from SE 11th Ave. in Portland to Cleveland Ave. in Gresham.
New Bus-Only Signal at SE Intersection
In partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), TriMet is making it easier for buses to move through intersections and past heavy traffic. That means riders can reach their destination faster on the bus than they would by driving.