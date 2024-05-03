Neighborhood Notes – May 2024

HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
Perhaps because downtown is just across the river from us, the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association (HAND) has taken an interest in a large revitalization effort under consideration by the city. We have heard from two groups—one wanting to modernize or replace the Keller Auditorium and another, from Portland State University and friends, that would build an arts, education and culture venue on four acres a few blocks away. These two plus one other, at Lloyd Center, will be going before City Council in a few weeks.
The upcoming primary election ballot is filled to the brim. HAND focused on just one race this year: the Multnomah County commission. So saying, at our April meeting we listened to the last contestant for the District 1 spot.
We received an unexpected visit from four uniformed firefighters wanting to let us know that the city is tightening its belt and our long-needed, fully functioning Station 23 (which only opened last year) may be a victim. They brought us up to date on a significant increase in services since it opened. We and surrounding neighborhoods had not had adequate emergency coverage for a long time. We also discussed access difficulties posed by the tracks. The Board voted to throw its weight behind keeping the status quo.
We also discussed problems resulting from a popular Ladd 500 event (April 21), where assorted cyclists drive around and around the Ladds Addition inner circle. Serious collaboration among organizers, neighbors and the city may be needed to better handle the event next year.
And for all those who may be interested in taking a look at the tiny sanctuary soon to open off of SE Division St. and 19th Ave., HAND is scheduling a short visit there for 6:30 pm, at the front end of its May 21 general meeting. Avalon Village is expected to open, behind cedar fencing, in July. Also on our agenda is a report from OMSI about waterfront park plans, which include a new dock to access the river. We will be inviting OMSI representatives to join the meeting. Come one, come all.
The HAND Board meets 7 pm at St. Phillip Neri the third Tuesday most months. We are exploring some kind of future Zoom participation.
Montavilla Neighborhood Association
By Louise Hoff
The Clark Arboretum Welcome Event is Sunday, May 19, 2-3 pm. Our Montavilla Neighborhood Association Parks Committee is combining efforts with Clark Elementary and the Parks’ Learning Landscape Program to offer a fun hour for families and neighbors to explore our 52 trees with their brand new identification tags. Lisa Wilcke, Tree Steward, has a tree bingo game for adults and tree crowns for the kiddos to make and wear. Molly from the Learning Landscape program is supplying a map for each family and we will have some scrumptious cookies, some tiny maple trees, pinecones and more.
Kerasun Orsag was one of the original founders, along with other parents of CSS Clark Elementary back in 2012, to establish the Clark Arboretum with Urban Forestry trees which are divided into groups: International trees, US history trees and Native trees. Easy parking is available on SE 89th Ave. behind Clark Elementary and along Berrydale Park on SE Taylor St.
Artists in Residence are back at Vestal Elementary! Montavilla Jazz is in its sixth year of residency, engaging students through the lens of jazz around the theme of family identity. Save the date for Vestal’s Social Justice Night, Thursday, May 30, to hear the compositions that develop during the course of the residency!
Montavilla neighbors and businesses are having regular meetings with city and county officials about good neighbor agreements with the homeless shelter on SE 82nd Ave. and the nearby PDX Love Outreach facility. The SE Examiner continues to provide excellent updates.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Nadine Fiedler
The Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association’s April meeting on Zoom focused on several important topics, including the critical and ground breaking work being done by Portland Clean Air; MTNA’s shift to hybrid meeting—starting in June we hope to welcome both in-person and Zoom participants to our meetings, more details next month!; in response to a letter from MTNA and Southeast Uplift, Multnomah County Library has said they will look into establishing a temporary location, at least for holds pickup, while the Belmont Library branch is closed for a year-long renovation; the MTNA Board election in May—the Board has current vacancies and MTNA encourages neighbors to get involved to help support the neighborhood; a neighborhood history project event, with lots of photos and info, will be held Thursday, May 16, 7-8:30 pm, at the Windermere realty office, 5015 SE Hawthorne Blvd. We welcome those who grew up or have strong ties in the neighborhood to come and contribute photos or short oral histories.
We invite all neighbors to come be a part of the process! The next meeting will be Wednesday, May 15, 7 pm. You can find a link to all meetings under the Meetings and Events tab on our website, mttaborpdx.org. Come join us!
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) met on April 8. Meetings are the second Monday of the month, 7-9 pm, in-person at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd., and via Zoom. The link to pre-register for Zoom is on the agenda, posted to richmondpdx.org, and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
The Board discussed the annual Board election and the May 18 Richmond Spring Cleanup. The annual Board Election will be Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11, 6-8 pm at Central Christian Church. Ballots will be posted on the website, emailed to the listserv and at the church.
At the beginning of the June 10 RNA meeting, candidates for the Board will give short statements. People can then go outside to vote. Ballots can also be cast 6-8 pm on June 11 at the church.
There are eight open seats for two-year terms. If you are over age 18, reside or own property or a business in Richmond, you may be a Member of the RNA and are eligible to run for the Board and vote. Richmond’s boundaries are the south side of Hawthorne Blvd. to the north side of Powell Blvd., and SE 29th Ave. to 50th/52nd Aves.
The deadline to announce candidacy is midnight Monday, May 13. People can announce at the May 13 RNA meeting or by email to Richmond.pdx.chair@gmail.com. More details on the election and the candidates will be added to website in mid-May.
Saturday, May 18 is the Richmond Spring Cleanup and Metro Household Hazardous Waste collection event. People can bring a car/truckload of bulky waste, or metal/electronics/Styrofoam for recycling, for FREE, to Central Christian Church, 9 am-1 pm. NO construction or demolition material will be accepted. We also have a large U-Price-It rummage and plant sale. See richmondpdx.org/richmondcleanup for details on what you CAN and CANNOT bring to the Cleanup.
By May 13, contact richmondcleanup@gmail.com to sign up for a seniors/disabled pickup service to have your stuff taken to the church.
Metro will also be collecting Household Hazardous Waste, which is limited to household batteries, compact fluorescent lights (CFL) (no broken bulbs or fluorescent tubes), meds and sharps. NO paint, chemicals or cleaning supplies will be accepted. See website for details.
We need volunteers to fill the 11 am-3 pm shifts. Pizza lunch will be provided. Contact richmondcleanup@gmail.com. If you have a passion for recycling, helping our seniors or getting involved in fun community events, this is the event for you.
The next RNA meeting is Monday, May 13. Everyone is welcome. Come and check out a meeting and learn about ways to get more involved in your community.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
Come meet your neighbors by joining the South Tabor Neighborhood Association (STNA). We meet in person on the third Thursday of the month (for details, visit southtabor.org). It’s free and open to everyone who lives, works and appreciates the rectangle bordered by SE 52nd Ave., SE Division St., SE 82nd Ave. and SE Powell Blvd. Future ‘meetings’ might be held outdoors in one of our many green spaces.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 8 for our annual event where we invite neighbors to host yard sales and show off their gardens. More details will be available in next month’s The SE Examiner.
We’re reviving “The South Tabor Crow,” our quarterly online neighborhood newsletter! Subscribe at the STNA website or be on the lookout for snail mail from the STNA that will give further information.
Our land use committee (which meets the third Tuesday of the month, two days before our regular meetings) has been educating interested neighbors about the ins and outs of permits and zoning, which impact new construction and much more in our neighborhood.
Share your enthusiasm for South Tabor by joining our low-key Board. Several three-year terms are open, including Treasurer, Land Use Chair and Events Chair. It’s a great way to interact with neighbors about things that matter to you. At our May meeting we’ll be collecting nominations.
The next meeting will be Thursday, May 16, 7-8:30 pm. We’ll list the location on our website, on our Facebook page, our mailing list and on NextDoor.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
In April, the SNA Board voted to support efforts to fight the CEI Hub, which stores volatile chemicals and fuels along the Willamette River.
The SNA, in partnership with nearby residents and area businesses, is planning to repaint Sunnyside Piazza at SE 33rd Ave. and Yamhill St. later this summer. If you are interested in helping with planning, please email sunnyside-piazza@googlegroups.com.
Interested in meeting the candidates for District 3 council seats? SE Uplift will be holding a candidate mixer Thursday, May 23, 6-8 p.m. Find more info and RSVP at shorturl.at/kqA17.
Annual Board elections are Thursday, May 9, 7 pm at SE Uplift. If you are interested in joining the Board for a two-year term and would like to learn more, please send an email president@sunnysideportland.org. Everyone is invited to come and vote. It’s always a fun meeting. It’s pretty short and there are refreshments!