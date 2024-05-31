Summer Free For All Returns For 2024

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) is bringing the Summer Free For All event series back for 2024. The wildly popular annual program, made possible by the 2020 voter-approved Parks Local Option Levy, will begin with Free Lunch + Play Monday, June 24 at 20 parks citywide.
More than 50 percent of young Portlanders qualify for free and reduced lunches during the school year. PP&R supports families by offering nutritious meals and recreational activities during the summer break when most schools are not in session.
In SE Portland, Creston Park (4454 SE Powell Blvd.), Essex Park (SE 76th Ave. and Center St.) and Mt. Scott Park (SE 72nd Ave. and SE Ramona St.) will be sites for Free Lunch + Play Monday-Friday, 10 am-2 pm, June 24-August 16. Kids can come to share a meal and take part in activities including sports, games, arts, crafts and music.
Mobile Lunch + Play returns, as well. The program brings the Free Lunch + Play experience to children at four apartment complexes and one park for kids to enjoy meals, arts, crafts, games and sports.
“Summer Free For All is one of the best ways to get introduced to all that Portland Parks & Recreation has to offer,” says Parks Director Adena Long. “And when school is out, Portland Parks & Recreation helps fill the summer meal gap with Free Lunch + Play offerings in parks, and even at apartment complexes. It’s going to be another lively season full of memorable events.”
The free, inclusive and family-friendly activities celebrate Portland’s diverse cultures and local artists while building community. This year’s program features more than 50 events for people of all ages, including multicultural festivals, outdoor movies, concerts and more fun across the city.
Free Open Play Swim sessions at PP&R pools are also a part of Summer Free For All. Pools, including Creston Pool and Montavilla Pool, will be open June 20-August 23. Free swim days and hours vary depending on location.
Fitness in the Park offers fitness classes at seven parks and one golf course, June 24-August 30. SE locations include Laurelhurst Park, Mt. Scott Park and Ventura Park.
For full Summer Free For All details, visit portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all.
