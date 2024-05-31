Vehicle Towed? Hardship Fund May Be Able to Help

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has established a hardship fund to help victims of auto theft and those living on a low income so they can more easily retrieve their towed and impounded vehicles within Portland city limits. Money for the fund comes from a $5 surcharge on tows, collected as part of the city’s towing contracts.
Those requesting a towing hardship must apply within five business days of the tow and before a person has retrieved their vehicle. The city will pay up to $300 in towing and storage fees for applicants who qualify, while the fund lasts. Funds are paid to the towing/impound company, not reimbursed to the applicant.
A link to the online application, additional details and required documentation are at portland.gov/towing-hardship. PBOT’s Towing Administration staff will review and issue a determination within three business days, although extenuating circumstances could extend that timeline. If approved, PBOT will issue a voucher to the towing company and the vehicle owner will be notified by email. Vehicles can typically be picked up within the hour.
