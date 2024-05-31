Multi-instrumentalist Kenny Feinstein’s musical brainchild, originally founded in 2005 in Portland, is returning as part of Pickathon, playing at The Showdown, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., Monday, June 17. Water Tower, as they are currently known, has had an evolving lineup over time, fueled by Feinstein’s masterful song-crafting, fiercely DIY approach and genre-bending sonic identity that has allowed them to establish themselves as a global force to be reckoned with.
Pioneers of a new wave of bluegrass and old-time with a distinctly punk rock flair, Water Tower takes influences from Foghorn Stringband and Bill Monroe to Rancid and Black Flag, passing through a unique lens that magnifies the individual strength of their core and auxiliary members, while remaining faithful to the revivalist spirit.
The current lineup of Feinstein (lead vocals, guitar, fiddle, mandolin), Tommy Drinard (banjo, vocals), Taylor Estes (bass, vocals) and Jesse Blue Eads (banjo, vocals) has been in place since 2015. Since then, Water Tower has built major momentum, releasing the concept album “Fly Around,” filming viral videos and catching the eye of A-listers, including Katy Perry, at whose 2023 NYE party they played, and Riff Raff, who shouted out “Take Me Back,” the debut single from their album “Live From Los Vegas.”
Advance tickets ($15) for the 21+ show are available at watertowerband.com/tour; day of tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 pm for the 8-11 pm show.
Water Tower Back in Portland
Multi-instrumentalist Kenny Feinstein’s musical brainchild, originally founded in 2005 in Portland, is returning as part of Pickathon, playing at The Showdown, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., Monday, June 17. Water Tower, as they are currently known, has had an evolving lineup over time, fueled by Feinstein’s masterful song-crafting, fiercely DIY approach and genre-bending sonic identity that has allowed them to establish themselves as a global force to be reckoned with.