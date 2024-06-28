Tomorrow Theater July Highlights

Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., offers a wide variety of shows and performances, including some of which are free. That’s right, $0. One of those is the screening of the 2024 film, Hit Man, Thursday, July 11. Inspired by the true story of a fake hit man, it tells the story of a philosophy professor who impersonates small-time assassins for police sting operations, undergoing a personal transformation and getting too involved in the process. Although it is available for streaming, Tomorrow Theater is the only theater showing the film. To ensure seating, reserve seats for the 7 pm film (doors at 6:30 pm) online at tomorrowtheater.org.
Saturday, July 13 The Elephant 6 Recording Co. with Ross Beach and The Minders is presented by XRAYFM. The Elephant 6 music scene grew out of small southern towns (Ruston, LA and Athens, GA) and fostered 1990s psychedelic rock bands including Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control and The Apples In Stereo. The documentary provides insight into this revolutionary era of popular independent music in America, the defiant DIY spirit in music making, and champions the integrity of an authentic quest for artistic expressiveness over the more mainstream image of being a “successful” musician in our fame-obsessed times. Prior to the screening of the documentary, The Minders and Ross Beach will perform music from the film. Doors at 6:30 pm, performance at 7 pm and film at 8:15 pm. Tickets $25.
The following night, 2023 film Richland will be shown, followed by a Q&A with the film’s director, Irene Lusztig and members of The Hanford Challenge. The powerful film looks at the social impacts of the Hanford nuclear site in Richland, Washington, that was built by the US government to house workers who manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for the Manhattan Project. The film offers a prismatic, placemaking portrait of a community staking its identity and future on its nuclear origin story, presenting a timely examination of the habits of thought that normalize the extraordinary violence of the past. Doors at 6:30 pm for the 7 pm film. Tickets $15.
The final weekend of July is Metal Weekend. One of four shows, Penelope Spheeris and We Sold Our Souls for Rock ‘n Roll, offers a conversation with filmmaking legend Spheeris prior to the extremely rare screening of the film Saturday, July 27. To create the documentary about the 1999 Ozzfest, the crew traveled through 28 cities, each with crowds of 30,000-40,000, resulting in a remarkable and historic film offering the audience a unique view of life on the road. Directed by Sharon Osbourne, who refers to it as “an amazing historical document,” Spheeris perceives this as her best music documentary. Doors at 5:30 pm, conversation at 6:30 pm, film at 7 pm. Tickets $35.
