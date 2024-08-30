Belmont Library to Close September 7 For Renovations

Multnomah County Library (MCL) is starting construction on one of its transformative renovations and expansions. Belmont Library will more than double in size to approximately 15,000 square feet, keeping the original 1924 brick building and adding a new, two-story addition.
To start on the updates and provide time for staff to move out, Belmont Library will provide door service only starting Saturday, August 31 through Friday, September 6. The location will fully close to the public September 7 to start the construction process.
Belmont Library is one of the busiest locations in the entire county, yet it has one of the smallest footprints (approximately 6,000 square feet). It’s a textbook example of the space shortage the library bond is working to fix. As part of the library bond, Belmont is one of seven libraries the library will expand, renovate or construct. Through updates, Belmont will serve patrons more efficiently with features that are engaging and representative of the community.
Based on community input, new features of the library will include a large interior play and learning space for children and families; flexible meeting spaces for community use; a teen area with space for technology, homework and creative expression, updated technology and internet; and new art that reflects the community.
“Belmont Library is one of the busiest libraries and serves an active role in the community every single day,” said Annie Lewis, Interim Director of Libraries. “As Belmont undergoes an exciting renovation and expansion, this updated library will be a truly beautiful and impactful place for everyone.”
During construction a temporary location at 3557 SE Hawthorne Blvd. will serve the community. Opening Monday, September 9, the location will offer limited services, including holds pick up, Lucky Day items, 24/7 book returns and free mobile, wireless printing.
MCL encourages patrons to visit other locations for additional services beyond those provided at the temporary location. They suggest Holgate Library (7905 SE Holgate Blvd.) and the Central Library (801 SW 10th Ave.).
Belmont Library is scheduled to reopen in winter 2025/2026. Stay up to date on the latest news about Belmont Library and all MCL building projects at multcolib.org/planning.
Draft rendering of Belmont Library’s exterior from the northwest courtesy of Bora Architecture and Interiors.