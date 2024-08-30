Brain Injury Connections Northwest (BIC-NW) is honored and thrilled to exhibit the varying artistic styles created by their program participants at Art Design Xchange (ADX), Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28. Many of the 20+ artists will be attending the exhibit and look forward to interacting with attendees, sharing stories of their beautiful, compassionate artwork. Discover the bravery, raw vulnerability and what it takes for many brain injury survivors/families to survive and reorient back into society.
The exhibition is free and open to the general public Friday, 4-8 pm, and Saturday, 1-4 pm. Light hors d’oeuvres and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be served. ADX is ADA accessible and located at 417 SE 11th Ave. Street parking and public transportation are conveniently available.
Art-on-the-Brain Exhibit
