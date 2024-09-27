Business Association Notes – October 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Check out the 82nd Avenue Food Guide at TravelPortland.com. To quote, “Find your way to 82nd Ave. for global good eats, from Vietnamese cuisine to southern-style crawfish boils.” The article is followed by a great description of the “Avenue of Roses” or, as this writer is advocating for, The Avenue.
Also known for its 18 years of the last Saturday in April Parades, the organizer, 82 Roses Community Enrichment Coalition, is making plans and fundraising for the April 26, 2025 event and Cruise-In. For more information go to 82rosescec.com.
Division Clinton Business District
By Anne Marie DiStefano
The 2024 Division Clinton Street Fair was a big success! In 2023, we had 90 vendors and attendance of around 9,000. This year we had 156 vendors and approximately 12,300 people in attendance—and, it was a lot of fun. A big thank you to everyone who helped make it happen.
We are looking forward to planning some holiday events. Our regular Board meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month. Please email divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com for more information, and follow us on Instagram at @divisionclinton for updates.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
This month we are checking out the center of Inner Hawthorne! There are several businesses located between SE 16th and SE 23rd avenues that many Hawthorne Boulevard appreciators may not have visited. They range from McMenamins Barley Mill (their first location) at 1603 SE Hawthorne Blvd. to Jam on Hawthorne, Grand Central Bakery and HotLips Pizza at 22nd Ave. In between are Cinemagic Theater, Magpie, Maruti Indian Restaurant, Farina Bakery, Oui Presse, Midtowners Market, Hankins Hardware and many more!
Start early to get acquainted with this bustling business area on the Boulevard and then join us 5:30-7:30 at the Thursday, October 3 Hawthorne Happy Hour at the No Fun Bar, 1711 SE Hawthorne Blvd., and Devils Dill Sandwiches next door. See you there!!