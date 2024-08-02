Business Association Notes – August 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The Thursday, August 22, 10 am 82nd Ave. Round Table will feature Belinda Judelman and Brian Landoe presenting the Portland Urban Forest Plan. This plan is a guide for the way the city preserves, plants and cares for trees. There will be time for discussion with city staff about your concerns and priorities for trees and tree care in Portland. Get your invitation at 82nd Ave. Roundtable.
Due to the heat, the Album of Roses photography contest has been extended to Saturday, August 31. Go to 82ndaveba.com/roses for more information.
Do you have ideas for “Placemaking” on 82nd Ave.? Share it with us at 82ndaveba@gmail.com.
Division Clinton Business District
By Anne Marie DiStefano
Drum-roll please…introducing…the Division Clinton Business District! We have the same basic footprint as the old Division Clinton Business Association, which did not survive the pandemic. We are starting out with a new name, we have elected a new Board of Directors, and we are now recruiting members. Please email divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com for more info and follow us on Instagram @divisionclinton.
The Division Clinton Street Fair will be held Saturday, September 7. We still have some vendor spaces available. Sign up at welcometorevel.com/2024-street-fairs. We will also have an info booth at the fair. Hope to see you there!
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The 41st Annual Hawthorne Street Fair will happen Sunday, August 25. Music, hand-made treasures, great food, information about non-profit activities and more. Meet your neighbors or drop in at a brick and mortar shop you’ve been meaning to check out. The Toyota Main Stage and the Mudbay/Cubo Stage are the “bookends” of the fair. The “Car Free Zone” is from SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. to 30th Ave. You may park at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. The hours are 11 am-5 pm.
We checked out Mame at 3279 SE Hawthorne Blvd. for the Hawthorne Happy Hour August 1 and a new restaurant located in Upper Hawthorne is Phaya Thai Express, 4334 SE Hawthorne Blvd.