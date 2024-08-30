Music Together of Portland invites families to experience the joy and magic of music this fall. Create memories that will last a lifetime, and connect with other families in your neighborhood as you sing, dance and jam along. It’s never too early to start singing, dancing and playing musically with your little one.
Fall session runs Monday, September 16-Saturday, November 23 with classes for children birth to age eight offered in two SE locations, Waverly UCC (SE 33rd Ave. and Woodward St.) and Moreland Presbyterian Church (SE 18th Ave. and Bybee St.). Classes include Babies—a musical parenting classes for new parents with babies up to eight months; Mixed-Age—family music time with babies, toddlers and/or preschoolers; and Rhythm Kids—drumming, singing and dancing for ages four to eight.
To try a free class and experience the magic firsthand, go to MusicTogether-pdx.com or call 503.236.4304.
Music Together Fall Classes
Music Together of Portland invites families to experience the joy and magic of music this fall. Create memories that will last a lifetime, and connect with other families in your neighborhood as you sing, dance and jam along. It’s never too early to start singing, dancing and playing musically with your little one.