Business Association Notes – September 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Repairs, additions and safety measures are in the works from one end of 82nd Ave., “The Avenue,” to the other. It requires more patience than ever to put up with drivers who still think our Avenue is a highway, or even a freeway!
It’s encouraging to see all of the taking care of business and the dining opportunities we have available to us. It will be great next April when the annual parade happens with more sidewalk improvements and more people on the entire route from Eastport to Yamhill St.
The Album of Roses contest report will be available next month. Stay tuned for more!
Belmont Area Business Association
By Blake Armstrong
BABA is very excited to present our favorite event of the year, the Belmont Street Fair, held Saturday, September 14! Taking place in the historic Belmont District, the Belmont Street Fair is one of the largest-attended street fairs in Portland. With more food and retail vendors than ever, show-stopping performances and live music on three different stages, and the return of the very popular Kids Zone, there will be activities for all ages!
The fair runs 10 am-5 pm. For more information please visit belmontdistrict.org or our Instagram, @belmontdistrict.
Central Eastside Industrial District
By Andrea Blanco
The month kicks off in the Central Eastside with Come Thru Market Mondays, September 2 and 16, where Black and Indigenous Farmers and Makers will be featured. Later in the month, SnackFest runs Friday, September 20-Sunday, September 22, followed by Portland Flea Sunday, September 29. More events at centraleastside.biz/summer-guide.
Our Member Meet-Up is Wednesday, September 18 at Coopers Hall Winery and Taproom. Members can hear from local candidates, and there will be a discussion led by Maya Harris from Rose City Reform. Admission is $25 for Members and $50 for Non-members. RSVP at centraleastside.biz/events/sept-member-meet-up.
We’re also preparing our Winter Guide, which will highlight retail-focused businesses and events in the Central Eastside November 1, 2024-February 28, 2025. Submissions are free and open until September 20, with the guide being distributed October 28. All submissions must take place in the Central Eastside of Portland and event dates must fall between the above dates. Submit at form.jotform.com/242117898496169.
Division Clinton Business District
By Anne Marie DiStefano
The Division Clinton Business District is gearing up for our big event of the year, the Division Clinton Street Fair! The event happens Saturday, September 7, 10 am-5 pm and is centered at the intersection of SE Clinton St. and SE 26th Ave. There will be vendors, food, activities and live music from Trabants, Pete Krebs Duo and the Minus 5, starting at noon. Our Board members will be hosting an info booth at the fair. Stop by to say hello or let us know if you want to join up! Our email is divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association, the Boulevard and Portland lost one of its very active and valuable community members on August 8, 2024. Roger C Jones, who owned The Sporting House in the 80’s (now Jam on Hawthorne and Hawthorne Hideaway), was one of the founders of the APNBA (Alliance of Portland Neighborhood Business Associations, now Venture Portland), registered the HBBA with the state in 1984 and organized the first of 41 street fairs in the Hawthorne Boulevard business district, will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace, Roger.