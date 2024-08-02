Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has created a short survey to provide park users the opportunity to give their input on e-bike and e-mobility recreation in Oregon State Parks. The survey looks at electric-assisted bicycle use, recreation habits and attitudes toward sharing trails with e-bikes. OPRD is also interested in learning more about recreation opportunities with e-micromobility devices, such as hoverboards, onewheels, electric scooters, electric skateboards and Segways.
The survey is part of OPDR’s process of a potential re-examination of e-bike regulations in Oregon State Parks and Beaches. Currently, e-bikes are allowed in all OPRD trails more than eight feet wide. This year, Oregon adopted a three-class e-bike classification system similar to many other states. E-bikes have a maximum motorized speed of either 20 miles per hour or 28 miles per hour, and provide powered pedaling assistance to allow riders to ride further and longer than conventional bicycles. Only class 2 e-bikes have a throttle that allows propulsion without pedaling.
OPRD’s current e-bike rules do not account for the differences between the three e-bike classes, so now is an ideal time to revisit current regulations and assess whether changes are appropriate. They want to hear from you about how OPRD can better tailor e-bike rules to ensure the best recreation experience for all park users.
More information about the three classes of e-bikes and the survey can be found at oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-Ebike-Engagement.aspx.
Should OPRD Regulate E-Bikes More?
