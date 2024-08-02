Upgraded Signals Coming to SE Powell Blvd.

This summer Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) plans to install, test and evaluate “rest in red” traffic signals along SE Powell Blvd. from 21st to 33rd avenues near Powell Park, Cleveland High School and the Cleveland High School track and sports field. The street is one of Portland’s highest crash streets with a history of speed-related crashes. In coordination with the Oregon Department of Transportation, PBOT is responsible for the road (also known as US-26).
“Rest in red” is a traffic signal timing operation with enhanced technology that PBOT uses to manage travel speeds and make signals more responsive to people walking, biking and rolling. PBOT is using “rest in red” technology to help target and interrupt dangerous driving behavior, such as excessive speeding on wide, open corridors during late night and early morning hours, which contributes to deadly crashes.
Traffic signals with “rest in red” technology can display red lights in all directions during late night and early morning hours when traffic volume is light rather than cycling through green, yellow and red the way they normally do during the day. When a person driving a vehicle approaches a “rest in red” intersection, the traffic signal may stay red until it detects that the driver has reached the intersection. Assuming no cross-traffic is approaching, the traffic signal will turn green to benefit people that are driving within the speed limit.
Installing “rest in red” traffic safety technology is a way to encourage safer travel speeds, which is a top contributing factor to traffic safety. Speed was reported to play a role in at least 42 percent of deadly crashes between 2017 and 2021. This includes people driving over the speed limit and driving too fast for road conditions. As people travel faster, the risk of death or serious injury rises dramatically. For example, a pedestrian struck at 40 mph is eight times more likely to die than a pedestrian struck at 20 mph.
“Rest in red” traffic signals are already in place at the northern end of the Congressman Earl Blumenaur Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge to allow for efficient traffic flow. PBOT plans to upgrade existing signals and install new ones along 82nd Ave. in 2025 to implement “rest in red” traffic safety technology without needing to identify additional funding. It is likely PBOT will add more locations over time as traffic signals are upgraded as part of larger capital improvement projects.
Upgraded Signals Coming to SE Powell Blvd.
This summer Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) plans to install, test and evaluate “rest in red” traffic signals along SE Powell Blvd. from 21st to 33rd avenues near Powell Park, Cleveland High School and the Cleveland High School track and sports field. The street is one of Portland’s highest crash streets with a history of speed-related crashes. In coordination with the Oregon Department of Transportation, PBOT is responsible for the road (also known as US-26).