During the warm days of summer and fall, it’s particularly important to stay hydrated. A partnership between the Portland Water Bureau and Multnomah County’s REACH (Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health) Program offers tips to contribute to living a vibrant, healthy life, starting with getting enough to drink.
Portland’s primary water source is the beautiful Bull Run Watershed high up in the hills around Mt. Hood. Straight from the mountain to taps across the city, some of the best drinking water on Earth can be found right here. It’s better, cheaper and easier than bottled water, and it’s just one more thing that makes our region so special. When it comes to water, there’s no place like home.
Sometimes it can seem like hard work to stay hydrated. If you’re struggling to drink enough water, try to drink a cup when you wake up, then another whenever you eat a meal or snack. By the end of the day, you’ll be on track to have enough water for your body to thrive.
We all want to do right by Mother Earth, and one place to start is by reducing waste. Every single-use water bottle ends up in a landfill or the ocean. Do your part and keep a good reusable bottle by your side.
Need a boost? Water gives you energy without the crash or calories. Before you reach for an energy drink or coffee, drink a glass of water and give your body (and mind) what it needs.
Water doesn’t have to be boring. There are lots of ways to make it more interesting, tailoring the flavors to your personal preference. Squeeze in some fresh lemon or lime juice. Infuse it with cucumber. Add a sprinkle of salt. Making water even better is not only simple and delicious, it helps your body retain valuable electrolytes.
Water Bureau Offers Hydration Tips
During the warm days of summer and fall, it’s particularly important to stay hydrated. A partnership between the Portland Water Bureau and Multnomah County’s REACH (Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health) Program offers tips to contribute to living a vibrant, healthy life, starting with getting enough to drink.