The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park (FMTP) holds their annual fundraising event, the Mt. Tabor Tar N Trail 5k walk/run, kids 5k and 10k Sunday, October 20, 9 am. All courses stay within scenic Mt. Tabor Park and showcase the beautiful urban volcano while winding up down and around its shoulders before concluding at its summit. While attracting walkers and runners of all paces from near and far, the race maintains a local event feel.
Both the 5k and 10k routes are hilly and challenging, utilizing a combination of paved roads and dirt trails (hence the terms “tar” and “trail”). The 5k course will utilize the Blue Trail, a three-mile loop that runs counter-clockwise, while the 10k will utilize the Red, Green and Blue trails. Each of the trails are clearly marked and on race day the routes will have additional markings to ensure no one goes off course. Course monitors will also be at all major intersections for assistance.
Race registration ($5-$25 depending on the race) available at ultrasignup.com. Racers will meet at Mt. Tabor Visitor Center.
FMTP Annual Tar N Trail
