The Lion’s Eye is bringing back their Haunted Eye Haunted House + Pop-Up Bar for an even bigger and better event than last year with five nights of scary fun, Friday, October 25-Saturday, November 2, 6-11 pm each night. The 21+ event includes devilish themed cocktails in blood bags and bites after (or if…) you make it through the haunted house.
Tickets (still only $5) are expected to sell quickly so grab yours today at eventbrite.com/e/the-haunted-eye-tickets-1010047498257. The event takes place at The Old Pawn Shop, next door to The Lion’s Eye, at 5939 SE 82nd Ave.
Haunted House + Pop-Up Bar
