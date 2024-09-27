METBA Receives Major Venture Portland Grant

By Kris McDowell
The Montavilla East Tabor Business Association (METBA) is one of six business districts that have been awarded a Major Impact Grant from Venture Portland. The City of Portland has 50 unique business districts that contain more than 23,000 small businesses, the majority of which are still struggling to recover from the past several years of challenges. The Major Impact Grants program was launched in 2023, in addition to their usual Fall and Spring Grant cycles to aid in their recovery.
The grants were made possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Prosper Portland and City Council and are the largest awards Venture Portland has ever been able to offer. Grant funds will allow recipients to implement projects in their districts that will increase pedestrian safety, enhance visitor experience and drive economic development for small local businesses.
$50,000 was awarded to METBA for their Meet Me in Montavilla District Activation Project, which will feature several striking, vibrant, history-inspired art installations, and support the development of marketing tools and resources that build awareness regionally and beyond for the amazing amenities the Montavilla business district has to offer. The funds will have a major impact on Montavilla businesses, helping to fortify the local economy, increasing METBA’s capacity to promote businesses in the district and celebrating the diverse and culturally rich past of the area.
METBA project leads will work with local historian Patricia Sanders, mixed media artist Marilyn Shawe and industrial design/fabrication expert Simon Yeun to create several unique free-standing, semi-permanent, interactive art installations based on themes that illuminate the rich history of Montavilla. A 12-month timeline has been set for the project, with the installations expected to be ready by the end of 2025. Although described as “semi-permanent,” the hope is that the installations will be used indefinitely; however, they will be designed so that they are able to be moved or stored, if necessary, thus the “semi-permanent” description.
In addition to the art installations, the METBA Communications Committee will work with Michelle Comer and Vida En Color to develop the Meet Me in Montavilla brand kit and marketing strategy, including a website that connects visitors to more information about each art installation, its story and information about nearby businesses and amenities. The launch of the website is expected to coincide with the installations being ready by the end of 2025.
The grant applications were evaluated by Venture Portland’s Grants Committee, comprised of small business owners and representatives from partner organizations Travel Portland, the Regional Arts & Culture Council and Bricks Need Mortar. The overwhelming response to the grants made for difficult decisions about the few projects they had the budget to fund.
“As we continue to work on the larger challenges that Portland faces, the Business District Grants Program is helping to create energy and vibrancy throughout our City. Portlanders love an opportunity to get together and celebrate our neighborhoods, so I want to thank Venture Portland for investing in this work to build community while supporting our essential small businesses,” City of Portland Commissioner Carmen Rubio said.