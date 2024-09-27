The Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) has launched a new funding initiative to support innovative artistic projects in the City of Portland from Portland-based artists and organizations. Grants, $1,000-$5,000, for programming, presentations, events or artistic development that engages and benefits the public, will be awarded to arts programs and activities.
The Portland Arts Project Grant is a new $1.2 million grant program, with a structure based on past RACC grant programs. Eligibility is open to applicants based within the City’s service area. This grant program builds on the community service and care, as well as the grantmaking expertise, that RACC team members have cultivated for over two decades.
Grant applications to support artists and arts organizations doing projects that serve and engage the community will be accepted through Wednesday, October 23, 5 pm. Additional information about the grant program, including grant guidelines, frequently asked questions and the application, can be found at racc.org/grants/portland-arts-project-grant.
RACC Arts Grants Available
The Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) has launched a new funding initiative to support innovative artistic projects in the City of Portland from Portland-based artists and organizations. Grants, $1,000-$5,000, for programming, presentations, events or artistic development that engages and benefits the public, will be awarded to arts programs and activities.