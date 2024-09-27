The Oregon Friendly Driver Course is a free course for anyone—business owners, driver education instructors, transportation safety advocates, parents of new drivers, solo drivers—who wants to keep their community safe. There are a number of course options specifically designed to make the road network a safer experience for all users, especially those most vulnerable on bike and foot.
The course is taught and organized by Commute Options, The Street Trust and the Lane Council of Governments. It is based on the Bicycle Friendly Driver program inspired by FC Bikes and Bike Fort Collins. The Oregon Department of Transportation has been funding this program—which includes online certifications, webinars and in-person classes—since 2017 to help create safer roads for everyone.
The 60-minute online course, available in English and Spanish, helps drivers better understand the rights and responsibilities of people using the streets. Laws and infrastructure designed for people walking and riding bikes can be confusing for drivers. Scenarios included in the course will help take the confusion out of why these laws exist and how the infrastructure should be used. Visit oregonfriendlydriver.org to access the course.
75-minute interactive webinars or in-person classes include pre/post testing. Customized classes are also available for work teams, neighborhood associations, classrooms and more. To request an interactive webinar or in-person class, contact the program at info@commuteoptions.org or 541.668.6138.
Oregon Friendly Driver Course
