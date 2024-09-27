New Mikki Gillette Play

Salt & Sage is proud to present the world premiere of playwright Mikki Gillette’s No More Candy at 21Ten Theater, 2110 SE 10th Ave. The show, directed by Asea Dean, runs Friday, October 11-Sunday, October 27 with performances Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm and Sunday, 2 pm.
The queer, feminist, punk rock love story features college students Desiree and Belinda. One is trans and the other is cis. Their connection leads each to become honest about her past traumas, and to confront the people and systems that have abused them. With so much baggage in their past, though, can they find the courage to be intimate in the present?
This production marks the third collaboration between Gillette and Dean, who paired earlier on The Queers (2022) and My Perfectly Valid Objections (2023). People are advised that this show deals with rape, incest and transphobia.
Tickets, available at ticketleap.events/events/salt-and-sage, are pay what you will and all seating is general admission. The suggested price for a ticket is $25. You can reduce that amount through using any of the following codes: Take20, Take15, Take10 or Take5 for that amount off the ticket price. There are also a handful of free tickets available for every performance (select “Free Art Please” as the ticket type).
