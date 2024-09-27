The 26th Annual Portland Open Studios returns for the middle two weekends in October. Saturdays (12th and 19th) and Sundays (13th and 20th), 10 am-4 pm nearly 100 artists will open their studios to visitors. The oldest and largest studio art tour spans neighborhoods throughout greater Portland. This year the tour has been split into six distinct communities—North, NE, Inner SE, Outer SE, NW and SW.
The 2024 Tour Guide, available at portlandopenstudios.com, is searchable by artist name or media and can be filtered by location using the community links. Each community has an individual Google map to help people find directions and create their custom tour. The site also includes complete information on each artist.
The tour is free and open to the public. Follow the distinctive yellow and black signs to experience art as it’s being made.
