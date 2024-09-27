PP&R Fall Recreation Guide

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) has released this year’s fall recreation guide, which features teens from the Montavilla Community Center teenforce program on its cover. The photo was selected by teenagers participating in the Park Squad job program this summer. Hard copies are available at the Montavilla Community Center (8219 NE Glisan St.) or any community center. A PDF of the guide is online at bit.ly/3TxXliA.
New classes and activities include Non-Traditional Calligraphy, which incorporates mindfulness with shape and form, and Cooking with Friends, where participants will prepare and make a meal to share while co-mingling with other adults, and create an original recipe book to take home. Fees vary based on class and there is an Access Discount of 25, 50, 75 and 90 percent based on financial need.
Registration is open for session A and A/B combo classes (running through December 15) and can be done online at portland.gov/parks/register, by visiting any community center during business hours or calling the Customer Service Center (503.823.2525) Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm. Session B and Winter Break Camps, running November 5-January 5, will open for enrollment Thursday, October 10, 9:30 am.
Fall Recreation Guide cover photo by PP&R.