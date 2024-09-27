Voter Registration, Resources

The November election is right around the corner and the deadline to register is coming up even sooner—Wednesday, October 15. If you are not registered yet, visit vote.org. The online registration process takes just a few minutes. Alternatively, a voter registration form (sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/SEL500.pdf) can be completed and returned to the county elections office, 1040 SE Morrison St.
If you aren’t sure if you are registered or would like to make sure everything is up to date, visit vote.org/am-i-registered-to-vote. The simple online form requires only basic information and is estimated to take 30 seconds to complete.
Once registered, take note that election day is Tuesday, November 5. Voters’ pamphlets with information on ballot measures and candidates and ballots will be mailed to Oregon residents in October. Ballots can be mailed back (no postage required) or dropped off at any official drop box (find one close to you at multco.us/elections/official-ballot-drop-sites). Ballots must be dropped off or mailed with a valid post mark by 8 pm on election day.
The League of Women Voters of Portland is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and provides thoughtful, reliable resources to voters before every local and state election. They cover all the measures on the Multnomah County ballots at vote411.org. Printed copies of their state Voters’ Guides cover Oregon’s candidates for US Representatives and statewide contests. They also offer all candidates running in Multnomah County opportunities to be included in their online nonpartisan voting guides.
Voting information for Portland area voters is available at lwvpdx.org, as well as in printed copies of the Voters’ Guides in public locations in both English and Spanish. Their website also has video Voters’ Guide recordings of candidate interviews; videos of Voter Forums for selected ballot measures and contested races; and a series of discussion panels for community education about topics related to the November election, such as ranked-choice voting and Portland’s changing city government.
