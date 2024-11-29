Strum Guitars welcomes Mary Flower and the BBQ Boys Sunday, December 8, 3 pm. Internationally known and award-winning picker, singer/songwriter and teacher Mary Flower and the four-piece jazz, blues and jug band the BBQ boys team up for another performance. They’ve been playing together since 2013, creating new masterpieces of old standbys and originals, adding rich harmonies and searing solos.
Originally called the Barbecue Orchestra, the band was started by famed washtub bass and jug blower Fritz Richmond (of the original Jim Kweskin Jug Band) and Turtle VanDemarr (guitar player with Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks). In 2008, Richmond passed on to jug band heaven and VanDemarr began playing music in his daughter’s band. The remaining members—Stew, Spud and Doc—added a sousaphone player par excellence, Mark.
Strum Guitars is located at 1415 SE Stark St. Admission for the concert is $20.
Mary Flower and the BBQ Boys
