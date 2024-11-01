This summer, College-to-County (C2C) Communications and Engagement intern Gelsi Tuz-Uxul updated the Auditor’s Office 2024 Resource Guide, which promotes accountable, equitable county government. The Guide provides information about what the office does and resources in Multnomah County, including things to do, places to go and resources to access. The information is for everyone and emphasizes resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities to support self care, resiliency and improved wellness as an act against racism.
The 146-page guide, available at bit.ly/3YsXdnu, is divided into sections on parks, community gardens, community centers, health centers, dental clinics, student health centers, mental health/behavioral health/counseling services, disability services, food access, BIPOC organizations/services, BIPOC-owned business highlights, youth services and LGBTQIA25+ community groups and resources. There is also a listing of cultural months, inclusion days, annual events and month-long observances.
Auditor’s Office 2024 Resource Guide
This summer, College-to-County (C2C) Communications and Engagement intern Gelsi Tuz-Uxul updated the Auditor’s Office 2024 Resource Guide, which promotes accountable, equitable county government. The Guide provides information about what the office does and resources in Multnomah County, including things to do, places to go and resources to access. The information is for everyone and emphasizes resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities to support self care, resiliency and improved wellness as an act against racism.