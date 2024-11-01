Winter Tree Care

As winter approaches, Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) Urban Forestry staff say that now is the perfect time to have your trees evaluated by a professional to prepare for potential weather-related hazards. Large trees provide significant environment and community benefits, but they can also present risks during extreme weather if not properly maintained. Certified arborists can identify and address potential issues before it’s too late. Taking preventative action now can help protect your trees and property from winter damage.
PP&R’s Urban Forestry division offers an online list of local tree care providers at bit.ly/3YubEI3. Listed companies have completed the City’s Local Tree Care Providers Workshop within the last year; have a certified arborist or similarly credentialed tree professional on staff; have no documented tree code violations or permitting issues in the past year; and have an active Portland business license.
During extreme weather, it’s important to balance the risks with the benefits of large trees. While some trees or limbs may fall, millions of trees across Portland remain strong and provide benefits to our community. Large trees reduce neighborhood temperatures, offer wildlife habitat, improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff and help mitigate the effects of climate change. They are vital and maintaining them is critical to keeping our community healthy and our city beautiful.
In extreme weather events, even trees that have stood for 100 years can be affected. Since a tree’s roots are not visible, at times it appears that a healthy tree has fallen when in fact, the structural integrity may have been significantly compromised. To protect your property and the trees themselves, it’s best to have them evaluated before the weather changes.
Property owners are responsible for maintaining trees on their property and adjacent rights-of-way. For any tree-related issues on private property, including challenging maintenance and safety concerns, contact a private arborist. If a tree needs extensive pruning or removal, a permit may be required. The Tree Permits and Regulations page (portland.gov/trees/treepermits) has details on when a permit is needed.
PP&R’s Urban Forestry crews are prepared to respond to hazardous tree situations across the city caused by severe weather. To report tree emergencies on City property, including public streets and roads, call 503.823.TREE and press 1 for the fastest response. For non-emergency tree issues, questions and concerns, email trees@portlandoregon.gov.
PP&R Urban Forestry workers respond to a tree emergency. Photo by PP&R.