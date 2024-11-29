Business Association Notes – December 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The Avenue is now the location of dozens—even hundreds—of brick and mortar and cart opportunities for delicious and multi-cultural food and drink choices. Brochures at the airport are now inviting newcomers to check out the diverse and tasty meals available whether they will live here or are visiting for awhile. Our neighbors can find the brochure at 82dishes.com/east-side-dining-guide.
See you in 2025!
Belmont Area Business Association
By Blake Armstrong
BABA is excited to announce our Holiday Street Fair! Come celebrate the holidays with your family and friends with an afternoon of vendors, performers, events and holiday cheer! The fair is free and open to the public. It will take place Sunday, December 15, 1-5 pm in the Belmont District, along SE 34th Ave., between SE Belmont and SE Yamhill streets. Start the holiday festivities with us and then head over to Peacock Lane for the first night of their annual holiday light display at 6 pm. Plus, it’s one of their two pedestrian-only nights.
For more details, vendor or sponsorship opportunities, please follow us on Instagram @belmontdistrict or on our website, belmontdistrict.org.
Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Boulevard businesses look forward to visits from many community members during the holiday season. Lights, snowflakes and many decorated windows will greet visitors and neighbors as you appreciate Hawthorne’s food, drink and opportunities to find special gifts for family, friends and yourself!
See you soon and in 2025!