Greater Portland’s natural beauty and quality of life makes it special, and Metro wants to preserve it for future generations. But climate change is threatening people’s health, our communities and our natural areas. Metro is working with governments, businesses and residents in the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area to chart a wise course for the future. That means protecting the things we love about this place, including combating climate change. You can help.
The region’s Comprehensive Climate Action Plan will identify actions that can combat climate change, such as making it easier to get around without driving, reducing the amount of energy used by our homes and buildings and making it easier to repair and reuse products. These actions not only fight climate change, they can also create new jobs, save people money, clean the air and improve quality of life for everyone, including the region’s most vulnerable community members, who are disproportionately harmed by pollution and high energy costs.
Learn more about the Comprehensive Climate Action Plan at the online open house (available at form.jotform.com/jlainvolve/metro-cprg-ooh). Most importantly, tell Metro which proposed climate actions are most important to you. Feedback accepted through Monday, January 6.
Provide Feedback on Climate Action Plan
