Business Association Notes – November 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
19 years ago Ken Turner, the Eastport Plaza Manager/82nd Avenue BA President, and five neighbors decided it was time to celebrate The Avenue with its own Eastside Parade. The Portland Rose Festival supported this first event of the Rose Festival “Season” and were in the Parade, too!
In 2019, in order to support the higher costs of the event, 82 Roses Community Enrichment Coalition, 82RosesCEC, a 501(c)3 NFP organization, was formed and parade management was shifted from the business association to the NFP. We are still a sponsor and supporter of this important community event. We are asking our community to join the Parade Planning Team, to sponsor and/or put together entries for the parade to be held Saturday, April 26, 2025. Contact nchapin@tsgpdx.com for details.
Check out 82RosesCEC.com to see last year’s parade.
Division Clinton Business District
By Anne Marie DiStefano
The DCBD is in the midst of planning a holiday promotion called Pass It On. Participation is open to all members of the district. The way it works is that when a customer spends a certain amount at one business, they receive a certificate that is good for a discount at all other participating businesses. And if they spend a certain amount at that business, they get another certificate. Email divisionclintonpdx@gmail.com for more information, and follow us on Instagram at @divisionclinton for updates. We are also happy to give a shout-out for all holiday events in the district—reach out and let us know all the awesome stuff you have in the works!
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The Boulevard is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with our community! There will be decorated windows, more lights, snowflakes and a holiday celebration on Sunday, November 24, 12:30- 5 pm. The current home of the Belmont Library, 3557 SE Hawthorne Blvd., will share their parking lot for the day. There will be music, ornament-making, information about the proposed plaza on the north side of SE 37th Ave., vendor booths and more. We invite you to shop, eat, play and appreciate Hawthorne Blvd. from the drawbridge to the volcano!