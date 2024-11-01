Sean Burke, former brewer at The Commons and Von Ebert and co-founder of ForeLand Beer, has traded time in the brewhouse for time in the outdoors. He founded Prolific Northwest September 2022 and since then has been using his creative talents to take nature photographs and make engaging fly fishing videos that tell stories and capture the splendor of the Pacific Northwest. He will be holding the premiere for his newest short film, “Casting at Ghosts,” Wednesday, November 20, 6:30 pm in the original Baerlic Brewing taproom (2239 SE 11th Ave.). There will be a quick introduction, followed by the film premiere and the event will wrap up with a Q&A and raffle.
The film highlights Jamie Delgado’s journey toward becoming an Oregon salmon and steelhead fishing guide. Most of the film concentrates on swinging flies for winter steelhead, and some of the trials and joyous moments associated with it. The film’s premiere is particularly timely with winter steelhead season just around the corner.
The event is free to attend. Both Baerlic beer and Ranch Pizza can be purchased next door at the current Baerlic tasting room space and brought over to the event space. Raffle tickets, supplied by Prolific Northwest, will be given out and prizes include swag from the sponsors of the film—Red Truck Fly Fishing Co., ForeLand Beer, JDelgado Guide Service and Prolific Northwest.
To get a peek at his work before the event, visit Burke’s YouTube page at youtube.com/@prolificnorthwest.
Casting at Ghosts Short Film
