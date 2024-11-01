Property Taxes Due Mid-November

Multnomah County reminds homeowners that Friday, November 15 is the deadline to make property tax payments. Those statements should arrive in the mail from the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording and Taxation by the first of November.
Multnomah County collects the taxes on behalf of 63 special tax districts (school districts, cities, fire departments, etc.) in accordance with state law. The 63 districts have differing boundaries and, as a result, individual tax rates may increase based on bonds or levies approved by voters in a particular location, and they can also decrease if bonds or levies expire.
Oregon state law, not Multnomah County, sets the deadline for property tax payments and requires that interest be charged on delinquent taxes. The County does not have the legal authority to extend the payment deadline, nor waive interest charges on late property tax payments.
In Oregon, taxes are calculated on the lesser of the Maximum Assessed Value or Real Market Value. Those values were determined as of January 1, 2024. In 2024, countywide, taxes increased just under three percent from 2023.
If the statement is yellow, it means another party has requested to pay this bill (mortgage company, Oregon Department of Revenue, etc.). Taxpayers are encouraged to check with the other party if they receive a yellow statement before paying the bill.
Property owners can receive a discount by paying in full. Taxpayers who pay the full 2024 property tax by November 15, 2024, or submit a full payment postmarked by that date will receive a three percent discount. Payment installments are also available to help manage the obligation. Taxpayers who pay two-thirds of the 2024 property tax by the deadline, or have the two-thirds payment postmarked by that date, will receive a two percent discount. Taxes may also be paid—without discount—in three, one-third installments due November 15, 2024, February 18, 2025 and May 15, 2025.
There are multiple ways to make tax payments including online at proptax.multco.us and by phone at 833.610.5715 (third-party fees apply). Multnomah County has partnered with a new, trusted payment vendor, Point and Pay, whose automated phone system is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
There are also 24-hour drop boxes available Friday, November 8-Friday, November 15 at the Multnomah Building (501 SE Hawthorne Blvd.), Gresham Library (385 NW Miller Ave.), Midland Library (805 SE 122nd Ave.) and the location of the former Green Zebra Grocery (3011 N Lombard St.). Dropbox payments are for checks only, no cash.
In-person payments can be made at the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording and Taxation Office (501 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 175). The office is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm. This time of year wait times may be longer than usual and the office will be closed Monday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
To submit payments by mail, checks can be sent to PO Box 2716, Portland, OR 97208-2716. Payments must be postmarked by November 15 to be considered timely and the mailing of payments early is encouraged to avoid any problems with postmarking.
Whatever method of payment is used, if your payment has not been processed by Monday, December 1, call 503.988.2225.
