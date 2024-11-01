Join Head Gardener Scott Hoelscher for a fabulous fall mushroom walk at Leach Botanical Garden. Wednesdays November 13 and 20, start with fireside tea in the Covered Arbor. Then the walk heads into the garden as Hoelscher shares his knowledge, identifying the many unique and remarkable fungi that thrive there. Uncover the hidden world of mushrooms and gain insights into their vital role in garden ecosystems in a hands-on setting. It’s a perfect opportunity for nature lovers and curious minds alike.
Tickets ($5-$10) for the 12:30-1:30 pm walks available at leachgarden.org/staff-led-tours. Leach Botanical Garden is located at 6704 SE 122nd Ave.
Mushroom Walks
