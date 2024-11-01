Cygnet Salon asked members of their cohort how they’re getting through this hard year, and each spoke of writings or poetry that inspired them to find and nurture their resilience. Those responses became Songs of Resilience, a staged reading produced and directed by Louanne Moldovan taking place Monday, November 18, 7 pm at 21ten Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave.
The cast includes Dave Bodin, Beth Harper, Crystal Munoz, David Meyers, Vana O’Brien and Ritah Parrish. Readings will include poetry by Lucille Clifton, Louis Jenkins, Mary Oliver and Dorothy Parker, plus excerpts of writings by Mark Twain and O. Henry.
Tickets ($15) available at cygnetsalon.ludus.com/index.php.
Cygnet Salon Reading
