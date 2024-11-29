The annual tradition of watching The Big Lebowski (1998) returns to The Clinton Street Theater Saturday, December 21-Saturday, December 28. Directed by the Coen Brothers and starring Jeff Bridges as “The Dude,” this comedy classic has shown at the theater every holiday season for years. Multiple show times, both evenings and matinee shows, are scheduled, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In addition to the show, don’t miss out on the theater’s signature cocktail, a take on The Dude’s favorite drink, made with coconut milk and sake instead of vodka.
Screenings often sell out so don’t wait to get tickets ($10, with $1 from every ticket donated to the non-profit organization Bark). Visit cstpdex.com/the-big-lebowski to get yours today.
The Big Lebowski on the Big Screen
