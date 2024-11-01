The replacement of the Interstate Bridge is a billion-dollar project that will reshape our community for generations and the public has the opportunity to provide comments on the project through Monday, November 18. The I-5 bridge provides a critical connection between Oregon and Washington that supports local jobs and families, and is a vital trade route for regional, national and international economies. Beyond the concrete and steel of the existing bridge is a thriving background of scenic views, natural systems and a rich history of our region’s national heritage. The bridge plays a vital link in connecting the region and the importance of the natural environment and health of the community. The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) Project is committed to finding a solution that will improve the transportation system, now and in the future.
The IBR is a bridge, transit and highway improvement project led by the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration. It is the region’s largest transportation investment in half a century with an estimated cost of $5-7.5 billion.
The Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) analyzes several design options within the Modified Locally Preferred Alternative against a No-Build Alternative. It includes variable-rate tolling, a new pair of Columbia River bridges, 1.9 miles of light rail extension, wider highway shoulders, streamlined travel on I-5, active transportation considerations, changes to seven I-5 interchanges and more. Details and the opportunity to comment can be found at interstatebridge.org. This is the final public comment opportunity to provide input on a once-in-a-lifetime project.
Interstate Bridge Replacement Comment Period Open
