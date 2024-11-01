Literary Arts Finds New Home in the Central Eastside

By Daniel Perez-Crouse
The new Central Eastside headquarters for Literary Arts, which will greatly expand its offerings and its presence in Portland, is fast approaching completion for the fall. Its executive director, Andrew Proctor, reveals the history behind the move and updates on what work is left.
Literary Arts has operated in its current SW Washington location since 2011. Proctor said the space was only designed for seven staff—and they are currently at 19 with more coming. To accommodate their growing ambitions, staff and events in the 2010s, they had to modify the space however they could—including knocking down a wall into a neighboring space to make room. “Even then it was becoming increasingly clear that trying to rent space and modify it was awkward and expensive,” said Proctor.
Proctor said it was clear what they were envisioning for the organization’s future and its needs would not work in that location. So planning began around 2018 with heavy involvement and support from Bora Architecture & Interiors and Susan Hammer (a decorated lawyer and community leader on the Literary Arts Board), to chart a new course. Bora has been an integral part of the organization’s history—even donating a desk space in their office to its founder, Julie Mancini, who was operating out of her kitchen at the time.
A vision and plan were sketched out, but in 2020 the pandemic forcibly shelved everything. However, fortuitous factors and generosities would allow the vision to come true.
After Hammer passed in 2020, it was discovered she established an Oregon Community Foundation legacy fund to distribute the remainder of her estate to organizations that bring people together in conversation to share experiences, build community and inspire change. Literary Arts was granted $3 million to support the next chapter of the organization.
In 2021, after an “incredibly hard time” and “so much difficult work,” Proctor said the organization had figured out how to operate in the pandemic and lockdowns. Then Bora mentioned it was a historic low for real estate. They said there was an opportunity in a terrible time to do something beautiful that could be amazing for the community. The Hammer gift allowed Literary Arts to contemplate that possibility.
Moreover, while touring some buildings, Eden & Co. (a mission-driven real estate investment, development and asset management firm), agreed to do all the construction management pro bono if a project was found. “I cannot overstate the significance of these contributions,” said Proctor.
“When you look at this almost slingshot maneuver the organization seems to have pulled off, it had a lot to do with the relevance of literature.”
Proctor noted that during the pandemic, people were reaching for books and writing to “sort out what the hell was happening to them” and process that time. Moreover, he talks about how important reading and writing are to peoples’ well-being and that it nourishes their minds and souls. “So I think the success of the organization rests a little bit on how relevant this stuff is to our community. And when the community saw the opportunity to make it bigger, more meaningful and reach more people, they were very supportive. That is very rewarding to realize that the work you’re doing really matters to people,” he said.
The new 14,000-square-foot building was purchased in late 2021. The space is meant to be a community and cultural hub with a bookstore and café, as well classroom and event space, writing areas, staff offices and a recording studio for their radio show and podcast, The Archive Project.
Literary Arts worked with community design advocates and community leaders from primarily communities of color and all walks of life throughout the city. “They advised the organization and the architects and the designers about how to make an inclusive space that is dynamic and we would hope to be welcoming. There was a lot of community engagement as the process unfolded, and it’s continued to go on as we’ve done the build-out.”
Proctor said from an accessibility perspective, one of the most important things was the space had to be relatively central. The location is one where buses, bike routes and the Max converge in a “transit-rich” area. “With $2.80, just about anybody from anywhere that TriMet regions cover can get to our space in a reasonably efficient way. So we feel pretty good about that.”
The process for updating the space and its final form also had to be reflective of the organization’s values around being environmentally conscious. “We’ve restored this 110-year-old building, which, itself, from a carbon perspective, is the most efficient thing to do, rather than knock it down and build. And we are putting solar panels on the roofs, so it won’t be 100 percent off the solar panels, but it’ll be off the electric grid and no fossil fuels,” said Proctor.
Proctor says that work is nearly finished and, while no firm timeline or date can be determined, he is confident in completion by fall and invites everyone to SE 716 Grand Ave. when it’s ready.
Images by Literary Arts.