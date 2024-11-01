Much like the Tomorrow Theater itself, which pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with PAM CUT’s signature “cinema unbound” programming, the inaugural PLUS PLUS Festival flips the script on traditional festivals focused on singular art forms. PLUS PLUS celebrates one year of creatively unbound artists and is created to meet the moment, combining multi-faceted artists and multimedia storytellers, exploring and questioning what tomorrow brings.
This year’s theme, Better Together, features over 20 days of expanded parties, screenings, talks, art happenings and community events curated around how to make sense of what the future may hold. Featuring 25 one-night-only experiences that combine at least two art forms every night—film, music, food, media arts, gaming and live storytelling alongside hands-on programs in self-care, crafting, family fun and beavers, yes beavers!—PLUS PLUS holds a unique space and place for artists and audiences not content to be contained. Audiences can purchase individual tickets for each unique event, effectively creating their own path through the myriad of experiences offered rather than a one-size-fits-all offering.
Highlights of the festival include Carte Blanche: Titus Kephar with Exhibiting Forgiveness screening; All Tomorrow’s Artists Awards and Hundreds of Beavers, a modern day silent film; Caligula: The Ultimate Cut preceded by music by Johnny Franco and His Real Brother Dom and a crown giveaway; An Evening with Chris Marker: Le Dépays Live Table Read with Music and Sans Soleil screening; The Wizard of Oz; and Night of 1,000 Corey Feldmans (a Gremlins/My Birthday double feature) with custom chainstitch embroidery by Soothe Folk before the films begin.
Full information about the festival and tickets is available at tomorrowtheater.org/plus-plus. Pricing ranges from free with RSVP to $65. Tomorrow Theater is located at 3530 SE Division St.
PLUS PLUS Festival
