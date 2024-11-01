The voices of Satori Men’s Chorus present an enchanting concert filled with joyous and reassuring music for one performance only Saturday, November 23, 3 pm at Unity of Portland, 4525 SE Stark St. The concert marks the start of Satori Men’s Chorus’ 31st season.
The “Winter’s Heart” concert contains emotionally charged, soul-capturing music. Fall under the musical spell Satori Men’s Chorus casts and experience a heart’s desire for a safe place to be loved without question; a place to share a tear or a laugh; a place to dance and sing; to express ourselves, perhaps with silliness, yet still be respected.
Soak up the love of family and friends and know that we are not alone at this time of year, that music brings us together. Satori will bring you the peace, love and joy that we all yearn for this time of year.
Tickets ($15 adults, $7 youth ages 6-10, free for children under 5) will be available at the door.
Satori Holiday Concert
