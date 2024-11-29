ADX (Art Design Xchange) holds Community Collection: Gallery Show and Market Friday, December 6-Saturday, January 25. Celebrate creativity and community while enjoying a vibrant collection of art from ADX creatives. The First Friday kick off on December 6, 5-9 pm will also have a holiday market featuring local vendors, live music and a puppet show. It’s a night to connect with artists, discover unique pieces and find one-of-a-kind gifts.
ADX will also be hosting a New Year Reopening Friday, January 3 with more art, community and open mic night. Bring your friends and family to experience the heart of ADX in close-in SE at 417 SE 11th Ave.
ADX Community Collection
ADX (Art Design Xchange) holds Community Collection: Gallery Show and Market Friday, December 6-Saturday, January 25. Celebrate creativity and community while enjoying a vibrant collection of art from ADX creatives. The First Friday kick off on December 6, 5-9 pm will also have a holiday market featuring local vendors, live music and a puppet show. It’s a night to connect with artists, discover unique pieces and find one-of-a-kind gifts.