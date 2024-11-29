Celebrate the holiday, winter, solstice or just being in Montavilla this month. All month long, participating businesses will be collecting items for Rahab’s Sisters, a community for women, trans and nonbinary folks experiencing poverty, houselessness and isolation. A list of participating businesses and requested items can be found on the Winterfest website, metba.org/montavilla-events/winterfest.
Shop Local Montavilla runs through Saturday, December 21. When you eat, drink, shop and play in Montavilla you can earn stickers for every qualifying purchase of $5 or more at participating businesses. Six stickers fill up a passport (available at participating businesses) and you can complete as many passports as you want. Drop off completed passports at Redwood or Arbor Hall by close of business December 21.
Saturday, December 7, 4-6 pm is the Tree Lighting in the Plaza. Enjoy an evening of friends, fun, light and cheer as the Christmas tree in Montavilla Plaza is lit. There will be music and hot cocoa (while supplies last).
Santa comes to town Saturday, December 14, 11 am-1 pm. Grab your kids and camera for the free event at Board Bard Games. In addition to Santa’s attentive ears waiting to hear your Christmas wishes, there will be hot cocoa and treats.
The Shop Local Montavilla event wraps up Saturday, December 21 with the Merry Montavilla Soirée. Gather your friends and celebrate the season while earning two stickers per $5 purchase for passports during the business crawl. Many businesses will have extended hours and specials; check the website for details.
Montavilla Winterfest
Celebrate the holiday, winter, solstice or just being in Montavilla this month. All month long, participating businesses will be collecting items for Rahab’s Sisters, a community for women, trans and nonbinary folks experiencing poverty, houselessness and isolation. A list of participating businesses and requested items can be found on the Winterfest website, metba.org/montavilla-events/winterfest.