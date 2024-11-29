WoodWorker Market

Baerlic Brewing, 2235 SE 11th Ave., holds their annual WoodWorker Holiday Market Saturday, December 7, 11 am-6 pm. A few times a year, Baerlic designs and brews beers destined to lead double lives—first as a brewery fresh beer and second as a beer that will be aged in oak barrels for months or years at a time. This working of the wood, the evolution of liquid and solid, is the foundation for their ongoing WoodWorker beer series and the inspiration for the WoodWorker Holiday Market.
The WoodWorker Holiday Market is a celebration of all things inspired, made and evolving from nature’s most honest material—wood. From furniture to housewares; syrups to aged cheeses; jewelry to pizza; coffee to beer, wood has inspired scores of artisan makers in and around Portland. This is a celebration of them.
Visit baerlicbrewing.com/woodworker-holiday-market for information about this year’s vendors. All ages are welcome.
