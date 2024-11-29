The Southeast Portland Tool Library (SEPTL) is a small, community-run organization, available to anyone regardless of their financial status. They are almost exclusively supported by the generous spirit of those who volunteer their time. Their hours are dependent on enough people filling the minimum two volunteer spots during their open hours.
SEPTL is located at 1137 SE 20th Ave. (SE 20th and Salmon St.) and generally open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-7 pm and Saturdays, 9 am-Noon. Due to the holiday season, they will be closed Tuesday, December 24-Tuesday, December 31, resuming their normal schedule Thursday, January 2.
Eligible borrowers live within the SE Uplift boundaries, which includes 19 neighborhoods, and are at least 18 years of age. Tools are for non-commercial use only and may only be used by members. The loan period is seven days; late returns will result in a fine.
A wide variety of tools are available to rent, ranging from gardening tools to automotive, plumbing, bicycle, carpentry and much more. A full list of tools and additional information at sites.google.com/septl.org/website.
If you enjoy using SEPTL, consider giving something back to the library by offering some of your time to help. Email volunteers@septl.org to begin the conversation and explore available volunteer opportunities.
SEPTL Holiday Closures and Request For Volunteers
The Southeast Portland Tool Library (SEPTL) is a small, community-run organization, available to anyone regardless of their financial status. They are almost exclusively supported by the generous spirit of those who volunteer their time. Their hours are dependent on enough people filling the minimum two volunteer spots during their open hours.