Art Walk Call to Artists

The 18th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk will be held May 17-18, 2025 and the application window for artists interested in participating is open Sunday, December 1-Friday, January 10 (midnight). Early bird/discounted applications ($60) must be received by Tuesday, December 31 (midnight). Application after that will be $75.
The Art Walk is a juried event showcasing artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood (as well as a limited number of guest artists) and promotes high-quality visual art in a variety of media. The all-volunteer, participatory event requires accepted artists to attend the April Kick-Off meeting, contribute a minimum of six hours for map distribution and/or other tasks.
Artists are directed to submit three images of their strongest work that they intend to show at the Art Walk. Submitted work will be reviewed by a judging panel. Art must be original, visual (no performance) and of high quality. Reproductions of the artist’s own designs are allowed. All items displayed and for sale must be made by the artist.
At least 75 percent of the selected artists must be in-neighborhood, regardless of jury scores. A limited number of artists, residing outside of the neighborhood but residing within the Portland Metro area (Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark counties), may apply. Participation is dependent on available hosts.
Artists are encouraged to host other juried artists at their sites. This enables clustering of sites, resulting in higher attendance, benefiting both the artists and the public.
Visit mttaborartwalk.com for full details and the online application. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by email Friday, January 31.
