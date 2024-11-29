Beginning Sunday, December 1, all Multnomah County Library (MCL) locations will have the same open hours, making it easier for library patrons to plan their visit and reduce service disruptions. The new schedule will also apply to the library’s contact center, where patrons can get help by phone, email or chat. The hours will be Monday 10 am-6 pm; Tuesday and Wednesday, 12-8 pm; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 am-6 pm; and Sunday 12-6 pm.
This is the first significant update to MCL’s operating hours since 2013. The change will help patrons more easily understand when and how to use the library, as well as help streamline employee scheduling practices to reduce unplanned closures or other service interruptions. In total, libraries will be open about the same amount of time to the public each week. Up-to-date information can be found on MCL’s Hours and Locations page, multcolib.org/hours-and-locations, including any changes that occur due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions.
“People in Multnomah County love their libraries and use them in different ways,” says Director of Libraries Annie Lewis. “The library is trying to balance the needs and wishes of families, working people and others by offering morning and evening hours on different days across Multnomah County.”
With this change, the library will not be making any budget reductions, reducing staff or cutting employees’ hours or pay. Library signage and public information will be updated beginning December 1 to reflect the change.
Standard Library Hours For All Locations
