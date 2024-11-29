Automatic Towing For Missing Plates/VIN

Following recent changes to city code, Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) parking enforcement will now order an automatic tow for any vehicle that does not have a visible vehicle identification number (VIN) and does not display at least one license plate. The change went into effect mid-November.
A vehicle’s VIN is typically visible on the driver’s side of the dashboard, where it meets the windshield and can most easily be read from the outside looking in through the windshield. In Oregon, vehicles are required to show two license plates, front and back, with the exception for some types of vehicles like mopeds and motorcycles which only require one plate on the back.
Allowing for an automatic tow will help parking enforcement officers more quickly clear vehicles in violation of city code from the public right-of-way, including abandoned vehicles.
Illegally parked vehicles in the public right-of-way can be reported seven days a week to the Parking Enforcement Division by calling 503.823.5195 Monday-Friday, 6:15 am-11:15 pm; Saturday, 8:15 am-11:15 pm; and Sunday, 8:45 am-11:15 pm. All other times, contact Police Non-Emergency at 503.823.3333.
If you believe your vehicle was towed, contact Portland Police Auto Records at 503.823.0044 to locate your vehicle and learn how to get it back. Additional information about vehicle towing is available at portland.gov/transportation/regulatory/towing-faq. A towing hardship fund managed by PBOT is available for victims of auto theft and others living on low income needing to retrieve towed and impounded vehicles.
