Summer Free For All Applications Open

Portland Parks & Recreation is excited to announce that applications for Summer Free For All Cultural Events (SFFA) will open Monday, December 2. Applications will only be open for six weeks this year, closing Monday, January 13, so early application submission is recommended.
SFFA is one of Portland’s most beloved and anticipated summertime traditions. Each summer SFFA partners with community groups, artists, nonprofits, culturally-specific groups and more to produce free outdoor concerts, movies, festivals and cultural events throughout the city of Portland.
SFFA produces three types of events. Traditionally known as “Concerts in the Park,” the concert/performance events feature a local band, artist or performer, starting at 6:30 pm and ending at 8:30 pm. Movie events, known as “Movies in the Park,” feature a screening of a movie. They start at 7:30 pm, with the movie beginning at dusk and/or when it is dark enough to see the movie screen. The final event type is “special events” and may be a little more involved or robust than a standard concert or movie. These type of events can include dance, theater, comedy, spoken word, mini-festivals and community gatherings.
Those interested in applying should read the Community Partner Handbook, make sure that they have two designated representatives who are able to work directly with a SFFA Event Producer and complete the 2025 Event Application.
Available dates for the 2025 season are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays July 10-August 30. All SFFA events are held at city parks and applicants need to specify their top three park locations and dates. The events are traditionally held in the evening; ideas for events that take place earlier will be considered and can be shared on the application.
For concert/performance events, groups will provide their top three music genres and/or performance types. For movie events, groups will provide their top three movie choices. For special events, a detailed proposal of the event is required in the application.
All programming requests are reviewed by and subject to final approval by the SFFA Cultural Events team. This is to ensure that partners’ programming requests are available, logistically feasible, meet safety guidelines and are in compliance with City rules and regulations.
The Community Contribution for all groups hosting SFFA events begins at $1,000 and is due by June 6. Information on the Community Contribution and fundraising can be found in the Community Partner Handbook.
The handbook, link to application and more information can be found at portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all/cultural-events. Additional questions can be directed to sffa@portlandoregon.gov.
