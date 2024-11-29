Community Small Grants Available

SE Uplift Neighborhood Coalition invites organizations and community groups to apply for a Community Small Grant. The program is designed to help grassroots groups working in District 3 support the community’s needs, develop collaborative projects and bring their ideas to fruition.
Through this program, SE Uplift provides seed funding and grant application support to help applicants shape the places where they live, work and play for current and future generations. The program is funded by the City of Portland’s Office of Community & Civic Life and is approved by Portland City Council. Community Small Grants are available for small-scale projects (up to $500), as well as grants for larger projects (up to $3,000).
Project ideas do not have to be extraordinary to receive funding, but they do need to be well-thought out, practical and achievable. Some examples of past projects that have received funding include engaging neighbors in creating a street painting to slow down traffic in a residential neighborhood; workshops, forums and trainings that create stronger skills among community leaders; and civic engagement efforts such as a voter registration drive led by high school students.
SE Uplift will be accepting applications Monday, December 16-Sunday, January 26. Applications can be submitted online (preferred), by email, mail or by dropping them off at SE Uplift. Submission details, the application and a grants handbook can all be found at seuplift.org/grants.
