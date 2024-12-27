A Shipbuilder Despite the Odds: The Story of Stephen Hart

By Audrey Lynch, Franklin High School’s The Franklin Post
On the second floor of Whitewood Gardens, an assisted living facility in SE Portland, a unique crafts area resides. While his workstation may seem cluttered to the untrained eye, 75-year-old resident Stephen Hart knows where everything is. Hart carefully crafts model ships, a hobby that has followed him since childhood.
He explained that when he was young, his father had a workshop that was completely off-limits to everyone, where he crafted violins. Hart was always very intrigued by this space and the craft, so he began making model ships. However, many of his model ships were damaged due to his younger brother crashing into the shelf where they all resided. Still, his love of the craft continues.
All of Hart’s tools and supplies were either brought with him when he moved to Whitewood Gardens or purchased since his arrival. However, since some materials are in short supply, Hart has had to get creative about what materials he uses. His current ship, made out of walnut and basswood strips, has been carefully created throughout the year. After spending so long on creating the hull—the body of the ship—he is now ready to start working on the mast—a tall upright pole carrying the sail.
When he works on new projects, Hart believes that you have to “fumble around a bit” before you can find your stride. By fumbling around throughout the year, Hart has produced an impressive piece of art. However, whether it is to reach perfection or simply improve, it is hard to combat the urge to constantly revise your work. This idea rings true for many individuals, including Hart, who emphasized, “At the very end, you want to go back and redo [things] but you gotta say, ‘Stop! That’s good enough.’”
Hart explained that although he loves working on his ship, “After a couple hours up [at the workstation], my hands are really tired, [it’s] harder to do things and I feel like I’m taking a risk with sharp tools.” This fatigue is a result of his arthritis and multiple sclerosis (MS). According to the Mayo Clinic, “[MS] is a disease that causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves. [MS] can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms.” Hart was diagnosed with MS when he was around 42 years old; soon after his diagnosis he began volunteering at the MS Society in Portland and started a support group for others with MS.
Hart shared that the most difficult aspect of his life since diagnosis is that he is now wheelchair-bound. This hinders his day-to-day life, ability to travel and work. In his youth, he rebuilt a motorcycle and traveled, ultimately ending up in Flagstaff, AZ. There, he found work as a carpenter, which largely involved working on the interior and exterior of houses. Despite the barriers posed by his age and MS, Hart has found ways to continue to craft.
Hart met his partner, Robin, at an MS support group meeting, and they have been together for the last 14 years. The couple moved to Whitewood Gardens together around four years ago, and thus far they have enjoyed their time there. Whitewood Gardens has a variety of activities available for all of its residents, including exercise programs, movie screenings and live music.
Since residents choose which activities they want to participate in, many afternoons Hart works on his ship while Robin works on completing puzzles at a table next to his workstation. Hart has been grateful for the influence Whitewood Gardens has had on his life, sharing that it has been “a sort of life-changing experience.”
Arlyn Frankie has been a caregiver at Whitewood Gardens for the last 11 years. Frankie assists Hart with numerous tasks every day, depending on what he needs help with. She mainly aids him in the mornings and evenings when transitioning between his wheelchair and bed. She shared that her favorite part about working with Hart is “putting him to bed in the evening because he often is [very] talkative and gives great stories about his past work and hobbies.”
While MS has placed some limitations on his abilities, Hart seems to have come to terms with it. He stated, “I’ve lived a rather colorful life, like a big puzzle that’s filled in with all different colors.” One of these puzzle pieces has been and continues to be the detailed, intricate model ships that adorn Hart’s workstation, reminding us that life can be full in different ways, at every stage.
The workstation belonging to Stephen Hart, a resident at Whitewood Gardens. Hart often spends his afternoons here working on his model ship. Photo by Chris Nelson.
1 thought on “A Shipbuilder Despite the Odds: The Story of Stephen Hart”
The young writer really engaged me with Hart’s life and experiences. I am going forward more with the interview now, and feel the flow was very organized, thoughtful and engaging. It seems above a younger person’s writing skills. Whitewood Gardens must find this piece a fine commendation for residing there.